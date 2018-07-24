Arcanum implements CodeRED community notification system

ARCANUM – The Village of Arcanum announced the launch of its new CodeRED community notification system to send important alerts and time-sensitive messages to staff members and residents.

Along with emergency and critical messages, the CodeRED notification system also can enhance the community engagement via the release of important but non-emergency information ranging from road closures, electric outages and trash collection schedule changes to snow plow schedules and other village services.

“Upon evaluating our current notification system and other available options, we chose CodeRED for its innovative features, user-friendly platform and wide spread adoption rates across the country,” Village Administrator Bill Kessler said. “Their company-owned redundant data centers help ensure our data is safe and that messages are delivered quickly to thousands of individuals within minutes. We’re excited to expand our communication channels with residents to include text, phone, email and social media platforms, from anywhere, providing the information they need-to-know to make better informed decisions.”

Registration for this notification service is customized, allowing residents to choose which alerts they’d like to sign up for and their preferred manner of receipt. Residents can select several methods including landline, cell phone, email, text message, TTY or even a combination. These alerts can be specific to streets, neighborhoods or regions, so individuals within affected areas are sure to receive this valuable information.

The benefits of using CodeRED don’t just pertain to Arcanum residents as staff members also will use the system to communicate emergency information with one another. This will help us ensure the village’s emergency response and daily operations are even more efficient.

Additionally, residents and visitors alike can keep track of alerts in Arcanum with the CodeRED mobile app, which notifies smartphone holders of real-time alerts in the area. Similar to the online registration, users choose which notifications they’d like to receive via the app. Authorized Arcanum personnel will have access to the CodeRED Launcher – an app that allows authorized public safety officials to create and send messages on the go from any smartphone or tablet within seconds, without requiring a computer.

“The mobile technology for CodeRED is extremely advanced, providing us enhanced flexibility to issue general and/or emergency messages from any location,” Kessler said. “We can launch alerts from anywhere at any time, and residents impacted by weather and other time-sensitive events will receive them directly to their smartphones. This all happens within seconds, which can make a huge difference in someone’s life.”

All residents are encouraged to visit www.villageofarcanum.com to sign up for CodeRED and immediately start receiving these informative alerts. Individuals do not need to become a member to sign up. Those with no internet access should call into the office at 937-692-8500 and speak to the utility clerk to get signed up.

The following numbers will display on users’ caller ID: 866-419-5000, 855-969-4636 and text 76993.