Morgan Heitkamp, Kyle Wuebker named 2018 Darke County Jr. Fair Queen, King

DARKE COUNTY — Kyle Wuebker and Morgan Heitkamp were named Jr. Fair King and Queen at the 2018 Darke County Jr. Fair Pageant, held July 17 at Lighthouse Christian Center in Greenville.

A total of five girls and seven boys competed for the Queen and King titles, with each contestant having a 10-minute interview with two judges. The hopefuls were judged on activities, poise/personality and personal appearance.

New Jr. Queen Morgan Heitkamp, 17, of Versailles, is the daughter of Brian and Mechelle Heitkamp. She is a member of the Canine Capers 4-H Club and has been a fair participant for nine years. Heitkamp is active in her high school show choir, choir, musical theater, Future Teachers of America, National Honor Society and is a member of the Versailles High School bowling, softball and golf teams. She hopes to study athletic training and physical therapy in college.

New Jr. King Kyle Wuebker, 18, of Versailles, is the son of Alan and Sarah Wuebker. He is a member of the Grade A Kids 4-H Club and has been active in the fair for 10 years. Wuebker played for the Versailles High School marching band, was a member of National Honor Society, show choir and drama club. He was also a member of the school’s wrestling and cross country teams. He will attend Wright State University this fall to study computer science with a minor in business.

Other Queen contestants in the pageant included First Runner Up Deanna Hesson, 16, of Versailles, daughter of Doug and Sherry Hesson; Second Runner Up Faith Wilker, 18, of Versailles, daughter of Steven and Catherine Wilker; Third Runner Up McKayla Hess, 16, of Versailles, daughter of Michael and Ralanda Hess; and Abby Bergman, 16, of Maria Stein, daughter of Randy and Stacie Bergman.

Other King contestants were First Runner Up Jacob Wuebker, 16, of Versailles, son of Jeff and Dena Wuebker; Second Runner Up Ross Dapore, 16, of Ansonia, son of Brian and Kelly Dapore; Third Runner Up Nicholas Colby, 16, of Greenville, son of Mike and Tina Colby; Matthew Slyder, 17, of Union City, son of Jeff and Julia Slyder; Ian Gehret, 16, of Yorkshire, son of Gary and Jill Gehret; and Zeb Hannan, 17, of Union City, son of John and Beth Hannan.

Morgan Heitkamp and Kyle Wuebker have been named 2018 Jr. Fair Queen and King for this year’s Great Darke County Fair. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_2018-Jr.-Fair-King-and-Queen-1.jpg Morgan Heitkamp and Kyle Wuebker have been named 2018 Jr. Fair Queen and King for this year’s Great Darke County Fair. Courtesy photo 2017 Jr. Fair King Wyatt King and Jr. Fair Queen Shelby Manning are pictured with the 2018 King and Queen. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_2018-Jr.-Fair-Pageant-Picture-with-Past-King-and-Queen-1.jpg 2017 Jr. Fair King Wyatt King and Jr. Fair Queen Shelby Manning are pictured with the 2018 King and Queen. Courtesy photo Pictured is the 2018 Jr. Fair Court. Shown behind Morgan Heitkamp and Kyle Wuebker are (l-r) McKayla Hess, Faith Wilker, Deanna Hesson, Jacob Wuebker, Ross Dapore and Nicholas Colby. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_2018-Jr.-Fair-Pageant-Picture-1.jpg Pictured is the 2018 Jr. Fair Court. Shown behind Morgan Heitkamp and Kyle Wuebker are (l-r) McKayla Hess, Faith Wilker, Deanna Hesson, Jacob Wuebker, Ross Dapore and Nicholas Colby. Courtesy photo

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

By Erik Martin

