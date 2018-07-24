EUM Church Women’s Ministry seeks vendors for 11th annual Holiday Boutique

GREENVILLE – The EUM Church Women’s Ministry announced its 11th annual Holiday Boutique from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 10 at EUM’s Worship Center located at 1451 Sater St. in Greenville (corner of Sater Street and Sebring-Warner Road).

The Holiday Boutique is designed for women of Darke County to connect with each other, build relationships, market their products or services and do their Christmas shopping all in a unique and festive setting. Vendor slots are open to those in the community who have in-home or family businesses and/or offer woman or child related services.

Because the EUM Church Women’s Ministry wants to give back to the community, attendees and vendors are asked to bring an item for the Pregnancy Help Center such as diapers, formula, baby clothes, etc.

Those who have a home-based business and would like to apply for a spot, visit the women’s page at www.eumchurch.org and fill out the online application. For more information about the Holiday Boutique, contact Cindy Crawford at 548-3211, ext. 213 or ccrawford@eumchurch.org.

