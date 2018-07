NEW CONCOPRD – Darke County students have been named to the Spring 2018 Dean’s List at Muskingum University in New Concord.

Among the students to receive Dean’s List recognition were:

Brandon Beyke of Greenville

Karsyn Shaffer of Greenville

Hannah Knopp of Versailles

Shaena Mayer of Versailles

To be named to the Dean’s List, Muskingum University students must attain strictly prescribed levels of academic performance in their overall grade point average.