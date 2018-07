BLUFFTON – Bailey Hartle, a student a Bluffton University, has been recognized for the 2017-18 spring semester Dean’s List.

Criteria for qualifying for this academic success requires a GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Bluffton University is a residential, liberal arts campus with more than 90 undergraduate majors, minors and adult degree programs with an enrollment of approximately 1,000 students.

Hartle is a middle/high school mathematics major and is the son of Brian and Monica Hartle of Greenville.