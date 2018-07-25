La Leche League of Darke County plans community event

GREENVILLE – Community members can join La Leche League of Darke County from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the Greenville City Park, Shelter House No. 1 for the second annual Darke County Live, Love, Latch, a family-friendly, community event.

Last year’s event gathered 117 breastfeeding supporters.

There will be fun for the whole family including free pizza and snow cones, breastfeeding support and information, family friendly activities, door prizes, a fundraising raffle, chair massages, a yoga demonstration and photo opportunities.

For more information and updates, visit La Leche League of Darke County at www.FB.com/darkecountylalecheleague/.

Live, Love, Latch! is a National Breastfeeding Month celebration presented by La Leche League USA and hosted by LLL groups throughout the country. This event celebrates breastfeeding and highlights the community’s role in breastfeeding support.

Everyone is invited to attend and sign the declaration of support. Individuals do not need to be breastfeeding to be included. Family, friends, doctors, lactation consultants, midwives, businesses, legislators and anyone else that supports breastfeeding in the community is welcome. Community members can join La Leche League and learn how everyone can be supportive to breastfeeding families and how increased support can positively affect the community.