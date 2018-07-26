Gold Spittunes Barbershop Quartet to perform national anthem at Dayton Dragons game

DAYTON – The Gold Spittunes Barbershop Quartet is scheduled to perform the national anthem before the Dayton Dragons baseball game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The quartet, established in 2016, comprises Billy Ruhlen from Marysville, tenor; Jason Pierce from Dayton, lead; Paul Oswalt from London, bass; and Josh Compston from Springfield, baritone. Oswalt is the son of Jim and Susie Oswalt of Greenville.

The Dragons are a minor league team of the Cincinnati Reds.

More information can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/goldspittunes.