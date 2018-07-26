SafeHaven constructs representation of the Eight Dimensions of Wellness

GREENVILLE – The staff and members of SafeHaven collaborated to construct an outdoor representation of the Eight Dimensions of Wellness.

Along with benches, a bird bath and an inspirational sign mounted on a tree, walking stones with the names of the Eight Dimensions were installed. All of these elements come together to create a serene atmosphere that allows clients to relax while being reminded of practical strategies that can have a positive effect on their physical and mental health.

The eight keys to this recovery are emotional, environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational, physical, social and spiritual wellness. Emotional wellness allows people to cope effectively in life and to build new relationships. Pleasant and stimulating surroundings promote environmental wellness. Financial wellness brings peace of mind to current and future situations while occupational wellness leads to satisfaction through work. Focusing on the importance of sleep, food and exercise leads to physical wellness. Social wellness develops when there is a sense of connection along with a well-developed support system. Lastly, spiritual wellness cultivates a sense of purpose and meaning.

All of the Eight Dimensions of Wellness are emphasized at SafeHaven, a mental health support center that helps bring hope and encouragement to adults who have been diagnosed with mental illness or who need mental health support. Most of SafeHaven’s staff members are in recovery themselves. SafeHaven provide free support groups and recovery classes that help with self esteem and coping skills, meals, field trips, holiday parties, arts, crafts, games, job assistance, a payeeship program and transportation to and from its site. In the evenings SafeHaven also has the HOPE-Line phone service (1-855-276-HOPE) that supplies support for anyone in need. Stop in or call any of SafeHaven’s three locations. For information contact SafeHaven at 937-615-9534 (Piqua), 937-548-7233 (Greenville) or 937-658-6930 (Sidney).