Darke County Right to Life to host garage sale

VERSAILLES – The Darke County Right to Life will host its annual garage sale at the Versailles K of C Hall at 8440 State Route 47, Versailles.

The sale will be from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 8, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 9 and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 10.

All gently used, clean clothing, books, housewares, furniture, bikes, etc., are welcomed. Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7.

Volunteers from setup and organizing through tear-down are needed and welcomed.

Proceeds from this benefit will go toward pro-life education, billboards, etc.

Anyone with questions may contact Marlene at 419-582-2007.