Food Truck Rally in the Park set for Aug. 5

GREENVILLE – The next Food Truck Rally in the Park will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 5 in the Greenville City Park, 610 E. Harmon Drive, adjacent to the horseshoe pits and the band shell area parking lot.

The food trucks participating on this particular Sunday are Tin Roof Mobile, McNasty’s,

El Meson, Tennessie’s Philippine Cuisine and Creme de la Creme Cakery.

There also will be free face painting for the kids. The Greenville Municipal Band will have an evening concert starting at 7 p.m. in the new band shell.