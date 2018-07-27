Rossburg car accident leaves 6 injured

ROSSBURG – Six people were transported from an accident with injuries Thursday afternoon in Rossburg.

Shortly after 3 p.m. emergency personnel from Rossburg Fire Department, Ansonia Rescue and Union City Rescue along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the intersection of Main and Broad streets in Rossburg in reference to a two-car injury accident.

According to deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a male driver of a Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling northbound on Main Street when he failed to stop at a red light, causing it to collide with an eastbound Chevy Equinox.

The female driver and her passenger of the Equinox both were injured as a result of the accident, and both were treated and transported from the scene to Coldwater Hospital. The male driver of the Outlander, who according to investigators is believed to be out fault for the accident, and his three passengers were also all treated at the scene and transported to Coldwater Hospital. Deputies reported that it is believed that all six patients suffered minor injuries.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

Six people were injured when a vehicle failed to stop at a red light in Rossburg, according to deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_WEB-343-2-.jpg Six people were injured when a vehicle failed to stop at a red light in Rossburg, according to deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate Six people were injured when a vehicle failed to stop at a red light in Rossburg, according to deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_WEB-346-2-.jpg Six people were injured when a vehicle failed to stop at a red light in Rossburg, according to deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate Six people were injured when a vehicle failed to stop at a red light in Rossburg, according to deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_WEB-353-2-.jpg Six people were injured when a vehicle failed to stop at a red light in Rossburg, according to deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate Six people were injured when a vehicle failed to stop at a red light in Rossburg, according to deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_WEB-352-2-.jpg Six people were injured when a vehicle failed to stop at a red light in Rossburg, according to deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate