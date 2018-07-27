Vehicle rollover sends 1 to the hospital

UNION CITY – A single-vehicle accident in which the vehicle rolled multiple times left the driver with non-life threatening injuries.

At approximately 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Fire and EMS crews from Union City Ohio Fire Department along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 11000 block of Ohio-Indiana State Line Road in regards to a single vehicle accident with injuries.

According to Darke County deputies, a 21-year-old male driver of a red 1997 Pontiac Sunfire was headed southbound on Ohio-Indiana State Line Road when he lost control of the vehicle and traveled of the left side of the roadway, striking a utility pole and a tree and rolling multiple times, end over end, before coming to rest on its side in a cornfield.

The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, was treated at the scene by Union City Ohio Rescue and transported to Wayne Healthcare in Greenville for what was described as non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time and remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

