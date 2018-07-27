Pleasant View Missionary Church presents the Living Proof Simulcast

GREENVILLE – Pleasant View Missionary Church announced the Living Proof Simulcast event with Beth Moore on Sept. 15 at EUM Church located at 111 Devor St., Greenville.

Along with Beth Moore, one of today’s top women’s ministry leaders, worship pastor and Dove Award recipient Travis Cottrell will lead worship via simulcast.

Presented by the Nashville-based publishing company LifeWay Christian Resources, Living Proof Live will simulcast from its Huntsville, Alabama, event so women across the globe will be able to experience a live Bible study with Moore.

Since it began 20 years ago, more than 2 million women have experienced Living Proof Live events and simulcasts around the world.

“I was brought to tears when the dream the Lord planted in my heart came to fruition,” Gail Berube said following the 2017 Living Proof Simulcast. “To see 87 ladies worshipping together in our tiny town from 50 miles around filled me with unspeakable joy. To know that the Lord used me to play a small part was humbling. What an amazing day.”

Living Proof events bring women from all walks of life together for a weekend of biblical teaching, worship and encouragement.

The Living Proof Simulcast begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 15 at EUM. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m., and the event ends at 5:15 p.m.

The cost is $5 per person and it includes the Living Proof Simulcast, snacks, door prizes and fellowship with friends. An event T-shirt can be purchased for $18 and must be ordered at the time of registration. Checks should be made out to PVMC.

To find out more information attending the Living Proof Simulcast, visit www.pleasantviewmc.org or contact Pleasant View at 937-447-3885 or pleasant_view@pleasantviewmc.org.