2-vehicle accident results in 1 transported to hospital with injuries

GREENVILLE – U.S. Route 36 eastbound at U.S. Route 127 was closed briefly Friday night while crews cleaned up from a two-vehicle accident.

Emergency personnel from Greenville Township Rescue and Greenville City Fire as well as Greenville City Police were dispatched to the Intersection of U.S. 36 East and U.S. 127 in regards to a two-vehicle accident.

According to Greenville City Police on the scene, a Ford Escape traveling eastbound on U.S. 36 collided with a Lexus crossing over U.S. 36 trying to gain access to the southbound ramp of U.S. 127.

The driver, and sole occupant of the Ford Escape, was transported to Wayne Healthcare by Greenville Township Rescue for what was reported as minor injuries. The driver of the Lexus, also the sole occupant, was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue and refused transport.

The accident remains under investigation by the Greenville City Police Department at this time.

One driver was transported to Wayne Healthcare while the other refused transport following a two-vehicle crash. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate