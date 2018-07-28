J. R. Clarke Public Library plans events

COVINGTON – J. R. Clarke Public Library in Covington has several events scheduled for Monday.

Monday is the last day of the library’s Miami County Park’s QUEST program. Laurie will be at J.R. Clarke from 2:30-3:30 p.m. This is the last day to earn a prized rock.

LEGOs takes over at 3:30 p.m., and all participants will work together to put together a special LEGO project.

J.R. Clarke’s Final Reading Rocks party for the Summer Reading Program begins at 6:30 p.m. with Jenni Reed’s Fantastic Balloon Show. Within the past few years, Reed and her husband, Mike, flew to Africa on a mission trip to meet their sponsored child and his family. During this time, Reed created many types of balloon hats and animals for children in the local community. She will share some of her trip while making these fantastic creations.

This program will be followed by JR Clarke’s annual prize drawings.

The program will take place in the lower level Community Room. Patrons are asked to be a little early so the program can begin on time.