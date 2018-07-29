Union City Public Library to host book sale

UNION CITY, Ind. – Back by popular demand, the Union City Public Library is holding its annual book sale 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, rain or shine.

Folks are invited to stop by the library to find bargains and unexpected treasures. The library has a large number of children’s books this year. Great deals are to be found with paperbacks for only 25 cents and hardbacks for 50 cents, or patrons can even fill a bag or a box for $3.

Guests can support the library at 408 North Columbia St., and then spend the remainder of the day enjoying the 2018 Union City Stateline Heritage Days celebration.