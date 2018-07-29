Greenville City Parks Board holds summer meeting

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City Parks Board held their monthly meeting Thursday afternoon.

The board first entered into an executive session to discuss matters relating to “employment, promotion, demotion, or complaints against a public employee or official.” Following the executive session, Friends of the Greenville Parks member Jana Deeter raised concerns about continuing drug-related activity in the park, saying that a man in a blue Chevrolet S-10 had been seen parking his vehicle and walking to a number of different locations throughout the park, possibly to conduct drug deals. Deeter indicated that Greenville Police had been informed about the alleged activity.

Deeter also mentioned plans to pay for a magnetic information board to be put up inside Greenville City Park. The board, which formerly stood outside Greenville School District’s recently demolished East Elementary School building, would contain information about events in the park, as well as at nearby Greenville High School’s Harmon Field.

Friends of the Greenville Parks are also in the process of pursuing $100,000 in grant funds to improve Paradise Island, an island inside a small pond at Greenville City Park. The park board, meanwhile, is pursuing funding to replace shutters on the windows of the Roundhouse. The small building is used by members of Darke County Person-Centered Services (PCS), a nonprofit providing services for local developmentally disabled individuals, to provide light refreshments to parkgoers during the spring and summer months.

Mayor Steve Willman asked board members about vandalism and graffiti in the city parks. The board indicated that, since a number of arrests of juveniles that were made earlier this year, vandalism in the park has gone down by “80 or 90 percent.”

Board member Dale Musser, meanwhile, mentioned ordering a set of bronze plaques that would bear the names of all Darke County residents and businesses that donated toward the building of the new Marling Bandshell this year. Built in 1934, Greenville City Park’s original Marling Bandshell was demolished in May 2017. According to Greenville Safety Director Curt Garrison, the price of the new bandshell came in at approximately $383,000, $150,000 of which was supplied by public donations. That amount was matched by a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, as part of their Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Musser said he had heard good reports about the bandshell’s first concert earlier this summer.

“I’ve heard a lot of compliments from a lot of people,” Musser said. “The speakers were great. The music was great. It was just a great night for the whole community.”

Musser said he felt the plaques, which will be paid for out of remaining donation funds, would be a fitting way to pay tribute to those who contributed to the building of the new bandshell.

“We’re not going to rush it,” Musser said. “We’re going to do it right, because whatever we put up there is going to be there for a long time.”

Park Board member Dale Musser wants to order a set of bronze plaques that would bear the names of all Darke County residents and businesses that donated toward the building of the new Marling Bandshell. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_IMG_5994.jpg Park Board member Dale Musser wants to order a set of bronze plaques that would bear the names of all Darke County residents and businesses that donated toward the building of the new Marling Bandshell. Tony Baker | The Daily Advocate

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at (937)569-4315. To join the conversation and get updates on Facebook, search Advocate360. For more features online, go to dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at (937)569-4315. To join the conversation and get updates on Facebook, search Advocate360. For more features online, go to dailyadvocate.com