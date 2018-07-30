Car destroyed in early morning fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE – An early morning car fire within feet of a garage caused little to no damage to the structure but destroyed the vehicle.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. Monday, Greenville City Fire along with Greenville Police Department were dispatched to the alley between the 400 blocks of East 4th and East 3rd streets in regards to a car fire.

Crews arriving to the scene found a silver Buick Le Sabra within feet of a garage located at the rear of 436 East 4th St. Although the car was lost to the blaze, the damage was contained to the vehicle and did not spread to the structure.

According to officials on scene the cause of the fire is considered suspicious and will remain under investigation.

