Fire crews respond to garage fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE – Fire crews From Greenville responded to a second alarm garage fire within blocks of an earlier vehicle fire.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. Monday, fire crews from Greenville City Fire, Greenville Township Fire and New Madison Fire as well as Greenville Rescue and Greenville Police Department were dispatched to a fully involved garage fire in the alley behind 205 Green St.

Crews arriving on the scene were quick to request mutual aid, calling for a second alarm. A large barn style garage was noted to be fully involved as smoke and flames lit the night time sky with witnesses reporting it being visible for several blocks away.

The garage was destroyed and power was lost to at least one block of the neighborhood as a result of the blaze.

The fire will remain under investigation by the Greenville City Fire Department.

