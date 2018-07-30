Greenville City Fire responds to 2nd garage fire

GREENVILLE – A second garage fire had Greenville City Fire responding to its third fire of the morning.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Monday, Greenville City Fire, Greenville Rescue and Greenville Police Department were called to yet another fully involved garage fire within blocks of the previous two fires of the night.

Arriving crews found a garage in the rear alley of the 500 block of East Main Street fully involved with smoke and flames showing. Witnesses on the scene stated they were awaken to the sound of the fire and smell of the smoke.

The structure was a total loss, and the fire also destroyed a 2007 Buick that was parked near the garage.

According to Greenville City Fire Chief Russ Thompson, fire crews were still on station from the last fire when the call came in, allowing them a quick response with multiple personnel.

Because of the nature of the blaze, the fire will remain under investigation by the Greenville City Fire Department.

A fire destroyed a garage and also a 2007 Buick that was parked near the garage on Monday in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_WEB-126-2-.jpg A fire destroyed a garage and also a 2007 Buick that was parked near the garage on Monday in Greenville. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate A fire destroyed a garage and also a 2007 Buick that was parked near the garage on Monday in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_WEB-127-2-.jpg A fire destroyed a garage and also a 2007 Buick that was parked near the garage on Monday in Greenville. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate A fire destroyed a garage and also a 2007 Buick that was parked near the garage on Monday in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_WEB-132-2-.jpg A fire destroyed a garage and also a 2007 Buick that was parked near the garage on Monday in Greenville. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate A fire destroyed a garage and also a 2007 Buick that was parked near the garage on Monday in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_WEB-114-2-.jpg A fire destroyed a garage and also a 2007 Buick that was parked near the garage on Monday in Greenville. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate A fire destroyed a garage and also a 2007 Buick that was parked near the garage on Monday in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_WEB-115-2-.jpg A fire destroyed a garage and also a 2007 Buick that was parked near the garage on Monday in Greenville. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate A fire destroyed a garage and also a 2007 Buick that was parked near the garage on Monday in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_WEB-116-2-.jpg A fire destroyed a garage and also a 2007 Buick that was parked near the garage on Monday in Greenville. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate