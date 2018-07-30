Driver and passenger walk away with minor injuries

FORT JEFFERSON – A driver and passenger walked away from a serious accident Monday with only minor injuries.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday, crews from New Madison Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue as well as deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to an accident with injuries located in front of 3606 State Route 121.

According to first responders on the scene, both the 18-year-old male driver and his passenger, also an 18-year-old male, had self-extricated themselves from the vehicle and were both up and walking around when they arrived. Both the driver and passenger suffered minor injuries and were treated and released from the scene by Tri-Village Rescue.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle was traveling southbound on State Route 121 when it left the left side of the roadway, striking a mail box and a utility pole before coming to rest at the edge of a cornfield.

The accident remains under investigation.

