Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society to discuss Franklin Monroe at Coffee and Conversation Series

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society in Arcanum will host the final Coffee and Conversation Series for the summer on Aug. 11.

The session starts at 10 a.m., and will feature speakers Norma Baker, Betty Sease and Ruth Kepler on the topic of living and growing up in Franklin Monroe district, which includes Monroe and Franklin townships and Pitsburg. The Historical Society is located at 123 W. George in Arcanum.

Baker and Sease both graduated from Monroe High School in the 1940s. Back then Monroe and Franklin townships both had their own school districts. Kepler graduated from Arcanum High School and after getting married moved to Pitsburg where she has lived since the mid-1950s.

Guests can come Aug. 11 and find out what a school secretary, farmer’s wife and registered nurse have in common as they share their stories and memories of their lifetime.

The event is free and open to the public. The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society encourages those who grew up in FM district in Southern Darke County or know these ladies to come and share stories with the group, especially those from the Pitsburg area.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society is posting some photos of them so look up our event on Facebook. Check out the group’s website for updates on programs and events as well as visit the Arcanum Farmers Market. Research library is open the first Saturdays of the month, 9 a.m.-noon or by appointment.

Email AWTHS at contact@arcanumhistoricalsociety.org for more information.