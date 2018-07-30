Ansonia, Tri-Village graduates earn scholarships

DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County Foundation awarded scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 to the following graduates of Ansonia High School Class of 2018: Amber Aultman, Aliya Barga, Amber Bergman, Cierra Longenecker, Katelyn McKenna, Nathan Mueller, Bailey Stammen, Katherine Werts and Leah Wilburn.

Several graduates from Ansonia High School Class of 2017 are eligible for a renewal of last year’s scholarship: Stefani Garrett, Kane Kimmel, Zachary Longenecker, Cody Stump and Katelyn Warner.

The following Foundation funds provided scholarships for Ansonia students: Ansonia Area Jaycees Fund, Velma and Merlin Applegate Fund, Pauline Winbigler Bales Fund, Harold and Betty Brewer Fund, John and Mary Fourman Fund, Greenville National Bank Fund, John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund, Riffle Family Fund, J.C. and Alice Schafer Fund and Ryan Wulber Fund.

The Darke County Foundation also awarded scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $3,200 to the following graduates of Tri-Village High School Class of 2018: Brittany Brewer, Kayla Burke, Trey Frech, Kara Hollinger and Alana Holsapple.

These Foundation funds provided money for the awards: Harold and Betty Brewer Fund, Howard and Eva Fisher Fund, Eleanor Hughes Fund and Sarah Whittaker Fund.

The Darke County Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. For more information, call 548-4673 or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org.