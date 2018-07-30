Posted on by

Ansonia, Tri-Village graduates earn scholarships


The Riffle Family Fund of the Darke County Foundation awarded its first scholarships to three Ansonia High School graduates Pictured (l-r) are Leah Wilburn, Nathan Mueller and Cierra Longenecker. The fund was established in 2018 by Ansonia resident and AHS alumnus Andrew Riffle. His grandmother, Kay Riffle, helped to start the Darke County Foundation (then the HOPE Foundation) 32 years ago.

The Darke County Foundation awarded scholarships to graduates of Ansonia High School Class of 2018. Pictured (l-r) are presenter Jean Young (Darke County Foundation trustee), Katherine Werts, Katelyn McKenna, Amber Bergman, Aliya Barga, Amber Aultman, Bailey Stammen, Leah Wilburn, Nathan Mueller and Cierra Longenecker.


Two graduates from Tri-Village Class of 2018 received a $2,500 provisional scholarship (partially renewable for four years) from the Harold and Betty Brewer Fund of the Darke County Foundation. Pictured (l-r) are Alana Holsapple, presenter Susan Laux (Foundation trustee) and Kara Hollinger.


Brittany Brewer, a 2018 graduate of Tri-Village High School, received a $3,200 scholarship from the Sarah Whittaker Fund of the Darke County Foundation.


The Darke County Foundation awarded scholarships to graduates of Tri-Village High School Class of 2018. Pictured (l-r) are presenter Susan Laux (Darke County Foundation trustee), Alana Holsapple, Kara Hollinger, Brittany Brewer, Kayla Burke and Trey Frech.


DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County Foundation awarded scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 to the following graduates of Ansonia High School Class of 2018: Amber Aultman, Aliya Barga, Amber Bergman, Cierra Longenecker, Katelyn McKenna, Nathan Mueller, Bailey Stammen, Katherine Werts and Leah Wilburn.

Several graduates from Ansonia High School Class of 2017 are eligible for a renewal of last year’s scholarship: Stefani Garrett, Kane Kimmel, Zachary Longenecker, Cody Stump and Katelyn Warner.

The following Foundation funds provided scholarships for Ansonia students: Ansonia Area Jaycees Fund, Velma and Merlin Applegate Fund, Pauline Winbigler Bales Fund, Harold and Betty Brewer Fund, John and Mary Fourman Fund, Greenville National Bank Fund, John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund, Riffle Family Fund, J.C. and Alice Schafer Fund and Ryan Wulber Fund.

The Darke County Foundation also awarded scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $3,200 to the following graduates of Tri-Village High School Class of 2018: Brittany Brewer, Kayla Burke, Trey Frech, Kara Hollinger and Alana Holsapple.

These Foundation funds provided money for the awards: Harold and Betty Brewer Fund, Howard and Eva Fisher Fund, Eleanor Hughes Fund and Sarah Whittaker Fund.

The Darke County Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. For more information, call 548-4673 or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org.

