Greenville Eagles donates to the Annie Oakley Festival Committee

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Fraternal Order of the Eagles recently gave donations to the Annie Oakley Festival Committee and five other nonprofit organizations.

The donations come from the Eagles’ Charitable Bingo Funds. The Annie Oakley Festival Committee donation will be used for the 2018 Annie Oakley Festival.

The committee thanked FOE 2177 for its support. The Annie Oakley Festival Committee is a non-profit organization that strives to keep the memory and image of Annie Oakley – Little Miss Sure Shot, Darke County’s native daughter – alive.

This year was the 55th Annie Oakley Festival, and these funds will be used to help with the cost of entertainment that will took place throughout the weekend. It includes local talent Country Harmony, Jeff Hittle, Spittin’ Image, the Melodrama, the American Western Arts Showcase, the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Event and also the 2018 Annie Oakley Car Show.

The Annie Oakley Festival continues to be a free festival (no admission or parking fee) for all who attend. Support and donations from individuals and organizations, as well as grants, are what make this festival possible. Visit www.annieoakleyfestival.org for more information.

The Greenville Eagles is a fraternal organization that supports its youth, seniors and community through donations and activities. Membership is open to the public. Applications can be requested at the Eagles: FOE 2177, 113 E. Third St. The Eagles also gave donations to Empowering Darke County Youth, Friends of Bear’s Mill, Main Street Greenville, Boys and Girls Club of Greenville and Greenville Instrument Boosters.