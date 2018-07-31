Versailles FFA assists with Precision Ag field day

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA chapter assisted Precision Ag with its field day on July 16 outside of Versailles.

This field day included a trade show with several ag businesses, field demonstrations to teach the public about nutrients and fertilizer and taught the public how to read crop data to make decisions for their fields. There also were livestock managers, crop consultants and credits for fertilizer applicator recertification.

FFA members helped with parking cars, moving hay bales and anything else to help this event run smoothly.

The chapter thanked Kobe Epperly, Jacob Wuebker, Marcus Berger, Grace McEldowney and Abby Petitjean for their help during this event and Ohio Precision Ag for giving Versailles FFA the opportunity to help with this event.