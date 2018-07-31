Darke County deputies respond to report of possible stabbing

NEW WESTON – A woman suffered minor injuries and a man fled the scene after a reported attempted stabbing on Tuesday in New Weston.

At approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Darke County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center received a report of a possible stabbing that occurred in the 800 block of Main Street in New Weston.

Darke County deputies responded to the scene. The investigation revealed a domestic situation between an adult man and woman in which an alleged attempted stabbing occurred. No actual stabbing had taken place.

The woman was transported to Wayne Healthcare by Ansonia Rescue with minor injuries sustained from the domestic altercation. The male subject fled the scene prior to the deputies’ arrival.

This case remains under investigation.