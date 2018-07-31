Darke County man critically injured after tree branch falls on him

GREENVILLE – A Darke County man was critically injured after a tree branch he was thought to be trimming fell and landed on him.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to 7294 Arnold Road outside of Greenville in regards to an adult male who had a tree branch fall on him. Arriving units found an unknown male, whose name is being withheld until family can be fully notified, laying unconscious on the ground under a large tree branch that had fallen on him.

According to officials, it is believed the male had been trimming a tree when the branch had fallen on him, pinning him to the ground. It is unknown how long he had been trapped under the branch, but it is known, however, that the last contact with the subject was around 11 a.m.

Because CareFlight was unable to fly due to the inclement weather, paramedics on the scene were forced to transport the subject to the Darke County Justice Center to meet a Mobile Intensive Care Unit from Miami Valley Hospital. From there the patient was transported for his injuries to Miami Valley Hospital.

At this time the patient’s condition is unknown.

A man was critically injured after a tree branch he was thought to be trimming fell and landed on him. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate