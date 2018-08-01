Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society to host genealogy and Arcanum history questions workshop

ARCANUM – Have questions about your family genealogy or the town of Arcanum? Want to learn how to use the reference library at Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society?

Individuals can bring questions and family trees along with records they’ve collected, and Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will help find those answers while learning how to use the resources it has in its library located at 123 W. George in Arcanum. The event is this from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday.

RSVPs are not required and individuals can drop in. However, if Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society know what patrons are researching or materials they are looking for the society can prepare ahead.

See Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society’s event on its Facebook page or website, www.arcanumhistoricalsociety.org, for more information. Questions can be emailed to contact@arcanumhistoricalsociety.org.

Carolyn Fisher from Greenville Library Genealogy will be assisting. Internet use will be available so guests can bring a tablet or laptop.