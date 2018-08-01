Rest Haven sponsors senior dance

GREENVILLE – Rest Haven sponsored the sock hop themed senior dance on July 9.

The DJ was JBob’s Beats. There were 31 seniors in attendance as Rest Haven served a lunch and provided door prizes. Everyone seemed to have a wonderful and fun time with “Elvis” making a surprise appearance.

These dances are held every Monday at the Greenville Moose from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $3 for a single and $5 for a couple.

Contact Lynn Newbauer at 937-621-2546 for more information on coming to the dances or getting involved.