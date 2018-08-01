Fair Magazine cover photo winner announced

GREENVILLE — When it comes to selecting a cover photo for The Daily Advocate’s 2018 Fair Magazine, many factors come into play. And it’s no easy choice.

“We had 126 photos submitted and more than 1,230 overall votes at dailyadvocate.com for this year’s Daily Advocate Fair Photo Cover Contest,” Daily Advocate Advertising Manager Christine Randall said. “It was the largest participation in more than the eight years we’ve had the contest. There was excellent quality and variety of photos to choose from this year, making it hard to narrow it down the Judge’s Choice for the cover.”

Greenville National Bank was sponsor of this year’s cover photo. As such, GNB Marketing and Development Officer Lisa Martin was tasked with selecting the winning photo. A panel narrowed down the field to the top five photos. The winning photo for the cover was based on quality of photo, subject of photo, colors in photo and whether the image portrays a good representation of the fair. This year’s winning photo was submitted by Lisa Francis of Greenville.

“It looks like the fair to me,” Martin said. “All the kids are about the stuffed animals, even the big kids. There’s something about the way the light is hitting her hair, and the way she has ahold of the stuffed animal. She just looks happy to be there, and there’s something that touches your heart a little bit, when you look at this sweet girl.”

“It is colorful and the colors are great. And I like it because it’s candid, rather than posed. It looks like they caught it right as she’s hugging that animal.

“I want to see that it looks like the fair, not that it was just taken anywhere,” Martin added. “It was really difficult because there’s so many good ones. I love some of them on the rides, with their animals, with their ribbons.

“To me, going to the fair is about seeing people, and I tend to gravitate towards ones with people. It doesn’t mean I wouldn’t like something else, but it would have to have a real, extra-special something to outshine the people. I think most people that go to the fair what to see all the people that we know and love,” she said.

Greenville National Bank’s Lisa Martin looks through submitted photos for The Daily Advocate’s Fair Magazine cover. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_IMG_1410-rev.jpg Greenville National Bank’s Lisa Martin looks through submitted photos for The Daily Advocate’s Fair Magazine cover. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate The winning photo for this year’s Daily Advocate Fair Magazine cover contest. “She just looks happy to be there, and there’s something that touches your heart a little bit, when you look at this sweet girl,” said GNB’s Lisa Martin, who selected the winner. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_winning-cover-photo.jpg The winning photo for this year’s Daily Advocate Fair Magazine cover contest. “She just looks happy to be there, and there’s something that touches your heart a little bit, when you look at this sweet girl,” said GNB’s Lisa Martin, who selected the winner. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

Choosing Fair Magazine cover photo no easy task

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.