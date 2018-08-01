Daily Advocate photo winners announced

GREENVILLE — The winners of The Daily Advocate’s 2018 Fair Magazine Cover Photo Contest and Voter’s Choice Photo Contest gathered together July 27 to receive their awards.

There were 126 photos submitted and more than 1,230 overall votes in the Voter’s Choice Photo Contest. The magazine cover photo was selected by Greenville National Bank’s Lisa Martin.

Daily Advocate Advertising Manager Christine Randall explained the difference between the Cover Choice and Voter’s Choice photos.

“We created several categories because we have great support from our sponsors, allowing us to give out more than one prize for the cover,” she said. “We ask for submissions on our dailyadvocate.com site so we have a wide selection to choose from on the Judge’s Choice, but then allow the public to also weigh in on their opinions by voting. The top three with highest amount of votes are awarded the first, second and third Voter’s Choice prizes. It is possible that one of those chosen could be in the running for the Judge’s Choice as well, but so far the judging panels have always chosen a different winning photo.”

The Judge’s Choice/Cover Winner, sponsored by Greenville National Bank, was a photo submitted by Lisa Francis titled “Finally popped those balloons!” The photo features Parker Francis, 7, daughter of Jeff and Rachel Francis. Lisa, Parker’s grandmother, received $150 cash and Marco’s Pizza for an entire year.

The Voter’s Choice winner, sponsored by Second National Bank and Zechar Bailey, went to Ashton Rehmert of Greenville, with a photo titled “What did you say? I’m trying to watch the race!” The photo features Bexley Rehmert, daughter of Ashton and Brandon Rehmert. The prize: $100 cash.

The second place Voter’s Choice award, sponsored by Flaig Lumber, was presented to the Gene Riegle Memorial PACE. Richard Delk accepted the award on behalf of the race, and the photo features Grant Riegle, great grandson of Gene Riegle wearing Gene’s famous colors. The prize: $50 cash.

The Voter’s Choice with third highest votes, sponsored by The Daily Advocate, was submitted by Brianne Schwanitz. The photo, titled “Mom, I’m ready for my learner’s permit!” features Ramona, 3, daughter of Brianne Schwanitz and Christopher Healey. The prize: A gift bag compliments of The Daily Advocate.

Randall expressed gratitude to this year’s sponsors: Greenville National Bank, Second National Bank, Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes, Flaig Lumber and Marco’s Pizza.

“You have made this year’s contest a great success!” she said.

By Erik Martin

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

