Brian McKibben to perform as trombone soloist with Greenville Municipal Concert Band

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Municipal Concert Band returns to the Greenville City Park on Sunday for a performance of traditional and modern band music. Concert time will be 7 p.m.

Brian McKibben will be the trombone soloist with the band for this concert. McKibben is a music educator in the Greenville City Schools. He will begin his 20th year in the school district this year. He has played in the band for 27 years.

McKibben will perform a dramatic trombone solo titled “Morceau Symphonique.” The trombone section also will join him on a famous Henry Fillmore trombone smear, “Shoutin’ Liza Trombone.”

Other music scheduled for the program includes the overture “River of Life” by Steven Reineke. Reineke is a Miami Valley native who has gone on to become a prominent composer and is the music director of The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. 2018 is the centennial year of the birth of Leonard Bernstein. The band will play music from his most popular work, “West Side Story.”

Music from the silver screen will have a prominent place in the concert. “A Night at the Movies” is a medley of selections by Alan Silvestri. He is the composer of music for the films “Polar Express,” “Forrest Gump,” “Night at the Museum” and “Back to the Future.”

The band is well known for its performance of traditional march music. Marches scheduled to be performed on Sunday’s concert include “Sounding Brass” by Everett Maxwell, “Raiders of the Lost Ark March” by John Williams, “The Trombone King” by Karl L. King and “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa.

Concert seating is available on park benches, or listeners may bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. There is no admission charge for the concert. The band will be conducted on this occasion by its associate director, Doug Albright.