Lockington man killed in crash

HARDIN — A Lockington man was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of state Route 47 and Hardin Wapak Road Thursday morning.

According to Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart’s press release, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the crash at 6:11 a.m. Thursday.

The preliminary investigation indicates Dailan D. Day, 24, of Lockington, was operating a red 2003 Ford F-250 pickup truck northbound on Hardin Wapak Road when he failed to yield from the stop sign at state Route 47 and pulled into the path of the eastbound silver 2012 Chevy Silverado truck driven by Paul A. Monnin, 43, of Versailles. Monnin struck Day’s vehicle, causing both trucks to travel off the northeast corner of the intersection. Day’s vehicle overturned and struck the residence located at the intersection.

Day was partially ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. Monnin was trapped and extricated by Fort Loramie Fire/EMS.

Deputies, along with the Fort Loramie Fire Department and Rescue Squad and the Shelby County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol also assisted with traffic at the scene. CareFlight was unable to fly due to the foggy weather conditions.

Shelby County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jim Frye said Day’s 3- and 2-year-old children were also in the vehicle and appear to be OK, with one child having no visible injuries and the other having a small scratch on the face. Both children were secured by their car seats. Day was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Frye said.

“We are not sure (what caused the crash). It could be contributed to fog, but we are not sure though. We had a deputy through that intersection within 15 minutes prior to the crash, and he had noted that it was very foggy in that area,” Frye said. “And you’ve got a silver vehicle headed eastbound and a slight curve there. Weather could be a contributing factor. It’s probably something we wont ever know, but it’s still under investigation.”

Frye said the collision of Day’s truck into the brick home caused a natural gas leak. The crash did not appear to cause structural damage to the home, he said.

The crash is still under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

