Greenville blood drive is Aug. 14

GREENVILLE – The Greenville community will help build a better summer blood supply by sponsoring a blood drive from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave., Greenville.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt and a chance to win a home improvement gift card. Donors can schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

August is the final month of the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing for a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Everyone who registers to donate May 29 through Sept. 1 is automatically entered in the drawing. Donors must be age 18 by Sept. 1 to win. Eligible donors can enter a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.

CBC is honoring summer donors with the “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt, a gift to everyone who registers to donate now through Sept. 1 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to donate, organize a blood drive or bring Community Blood Center’s education program to a school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages or schedule an appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available atwww.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (donors may have to weigh more, depending on their height) and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, visitwww.givingblood.org.