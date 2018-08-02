YMCA awarded grant for weight loss program

GREENVILLE – The YMCA of Darke County has been awarded a grant by the Reid Health Foundation to support the launch of a new weight loss program.

Angela Cline, director of Reid Health Community Benefit, accompanied by Marketing Specialist Lorin Williams visited the Greenville branch recently to present the check for $5,700 to help get the program underway.

“We are very excited about our new weight loss program, and Reid Health’s grant will be instrumental in getting it up and running,” YMCA of Darke County CEO Sam Casalano said. “Community health surveys consistently rate obesity as one of the top health issues in our local communities. We rate our success based on our ability to respond to community needs, so we are planning this program to address that need.”

The program is set to begin in the fall with a 12-week session. Currently, the plan is to conduct a session this fall and another in the new year, with the hope of possibly conducting three or four sessions a year if program participation is good.

The YMCA’s weight loss program is designed to help people who are seeking a healthier weight achieve their goals by making small, modest changes to their daily behaviors and forming sustainable, healthy habits. Rather than advocate for specific or restrictive short-term solutions, this program is intended to help participants build skills for successful lifestyle changes. The program will take a holistic approach, addressing the myriad of factors that contribute to unhealthy weight, including sleep issues, stress, mental and emotional health, poor nutrition and eating habits, and physical activity.

“This program includes action plans to help establish a realistically healthier lifestyle and weight loss goals that will be both attainable and sustainable for long-term health improvement. The program addresses the needs for physical activity, good nutrition, good sleep habits, dealing with stress, positive attitude and life balance, all in a supportive and mutually beneficial group environment,” Casalano said. “This will be a judgment-free environment which will be more about supporting and lifting each other to lead a healthier life rather than just focusing on numbers on a scale.”

The program is still being organized for launch, but those interested in more information may call the Greenville branch at 937-548-3777 or stop by at 301 Wagner Ave. to receive program details as soon as they are available.