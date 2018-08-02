BJ Paulus to speak at Greenville Public Library’s Lunch & Learn

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s Lunch & Learn for August will feature BJ Paulus, owner of Snap Fitness in Greenville.

Paulus will talk about weight management and the part strength training and exercise can play. Additionally, he plans on explaining a basic level of the body and how its functions to help people put their exercise routines and dietary plans together to leverage the best success for themselves.

The event will be at noon Aug. 15 at the library. Space is limited to 24 participants so guests should register at 548-3915.

Those who would like the boxed lunch from the Coffee Pot should let the library know. It costs $5 and includes a wrap, fruit, a salad or soup, and a beverage. Or guests can bring their own or just come for the program.

Lunch & Learn is a monthly class sponsored by the Library’s Wellness Program, coordinated by Warren Richards.

Snap Fitness gears its routines to all ages and levels of fitness. Its mission is to change lives with a result-driven culture both inside and outside the gym.

For more info, see Snap Fitness’ website at snapfitness.com/gyms/greenville-oh-45331/592.