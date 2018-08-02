Jacob Hoelscher selected to participate in elite agricultural leadership program

COLUMBUS – Jacob Hoelscher of Osgood is one of 17 farmers and agribusiness professionals selected to participate in the 2018-19 AgriPOWER Institute, Ohio Farm Bureau’s elite training program designed to help participants become community leaders and advocates for agriculture.

The yearlong program consists of multiple two-to-three-day training sessions that focus on public policy issues facing agriculture and the food industry.

Hoelscher is a farm and agribusiness agent for Phelan Insurance Agency and has a hog and grain farm operation. He is a Darke County Farm Bureau member and active with the Osgood Volunteer Fire Department.

Throughout the year, Class X participants will learn about public policy matters important to their communities as well as the state of Ohio, nation and world. Participants will develop important skills necessary to become effective leaders and advocates, including spokesperson and media training, etiquette training, social networking, communications and more. One of the sessions will take place in Washington, D.C. to give participants a better understanding of national and global issues and another out of state so they can learn about differences and similarities in agriculture state to state.

“What an amazing impact this program has had in developing leaders over the past 10 years who truly make a difference not only in the ag industry but their local communities,” AgriPOWER Director Melinda Witten said.

Partnering with Ohio Farm Bureau on AgriPOWER Class X areAgCredit of Mt. Gilead, Brown County Farm Bureau, Certified Angus Beef, Clermont County Farm Bureau, Coshocton County Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America, Ohio Beef Council, Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, Ohio Soybean Council, Pickaway County Farm Bureau,Shoup Brothers Farm, Southern Ohio Agricultural & Community Development Fund and Wayne County Farm Bureau.