Arcanum-Butler Schools announce opening information

ARCANUM – Parents are urged to register students new to the Arcanum-Butler School District as soon as possible.

Registration for all buildings takes place at the Superintendent’s Office at 2011 Trojan Ave. Parents can call 692-5174 ext. 1319 between the hours of 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. School building offices will be open as of Aug. 6.

The first day of school for students in the Arcanum-Butler Local School District is Aug. 28. This will be a regular day of school with all grade levels attending regular sessions. The school day for grades 5-12 is 7:35 a.m.-2:30 p.m. with breakfast available beginning at 7:20 a.m. Grades K-4 will attend 8:55 a.m.-3:30 p.m. with breakfast available starting at 8:30 a.m. MVCTC juniors begin school on Aug. 16, and MVCTC seniors begin on Aug. 17. The MVCTC bus will depart from the north parking lot at 7:20 a.m.

Parents of kindergarten children are reminded that the following requirements must be completed before their child will be considered properly registered: a) completed registration and physical examination forms, b) birth certificate and immunization records on file in the elementary office, and c) payment of kindergarten fee of $50.

Parents should note that the student lunch prices for the 2018-19 school year are as follows: Grades PK-2 $2.45, Grades 3-12 $2.70, milk $0.50 and breakfast $1.85 The cafeteria will be open the first day of school and will serve a Type “A” lunch as recommended by the Ohio Division of School Food Service.

Important dates leading up to the start of school include:

Aug. 13-17 high school student schedule pickup 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Aug. 14 ninth grade/new high school student orientation 7 p.m.

Aug. 16 EL packet pickup 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

Aug. 17 EL packet pickup 9 a.m.-noon

Aug. 20-23 middle school schedule pickup 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Aug. 21 kindergarten open house 6-7 p.m.

Aug. 27 district open house (grades PK, 1-12) 6-7:30 p.m.

Aug. 27 fifth grade/new middle school student orientation 6 p.m.

Bus route information and school supply lists are posted on the school website at www.arcanumbutler.k12.oh.us.