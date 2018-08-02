Fire contained in Sherwood Forest

GREENVILLE – A fire at Sherwood Forest early Thursday morning was contained before spreading to a home.

At approximately 2 a.m. Thursday, fire crews from New Madison Fire and Greenville City Fire departments, Arcanum Rescue, along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported fire at 21 Little John in Sherwood Forest.

Arriving crews were able to contain the fire to the outside carport and patio areas of the mobile home, preventing it from spreading to the structure.

One subject was treated at the scene by Arcanum Rescue but later refused transport to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation sustained while trying to put the fire out before emergency crews arrived.

Corinne Yaye, of Arcanum, was delivering newspapers at Sherwood Forest Trailer Park when she saw the porch of the trailer on fire.

“I turned the corner, saw the fire, so I stopped my car, called 9-1-1, and started pulling chairs off the porch,” Yaye said. “I pulled my shoes off and started using them and my feet to put out the fire. I didn’t know if someone was in the trailer or not. I wasn’t thinking about what I was doing.”

Yaye was briefly treated for smoke inhalation by medics at the scene before going back to delivering papers. She said she had overslept that morning before starting her route, but thankfully it worked out.

“It was a God thing, being there when I was,” she said. “Even though I was running late, I was right on time.”

According to officials on the scene, the nature and cause of the fire has not been ruled on and is in the early stages of investigation. At this time the fire remains under investigation.

Arcanum woman treated for smoke inhalation after battling blaze