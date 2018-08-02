Greenville Class of 1993 schedules reunion

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Senior High Class of 1993 will have its 25-year reunion at the Great Darke County Fair from 3 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18. The location is in a tent near the horseshoe pits and Farmer Browns.

There will be refreshments, snacks, a picture setting and plenty of room to mingle and catch up. There will be an after party as well for those who are interested in “partying like it’s 1993.”

Former teachers and families of passed classmates are strongly encouraged and asked to attend. The Greenville Senior High Class of 1993 is having it at the Fair with the desire that they can be included.

Questions or comments may be directed to the Greenville Ohio Class of 1993 Facebook page or Cory Mikesell at 859-802-1764.