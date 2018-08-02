August events planned at the Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM – Summer is drawing to a close, and that means just a couple of more weeks until the Great Darke County Fair.

The Arcanum Public Library has a few programs planned in August to fill the time for patrons until then.

At 4:30 p.m. Aug. 14 there is an adult coloring session. Community members can come on in to enjoy an afternoon of relaxation and coloring. Supplies are provided, and no registration is required.

Also on Aug. 14 will be the next book club meeting at 5:30 p.m. The club will discuss the current selection, and patrons can pick up the book for next month. Newcomers are always welcome; just drop on in.

The next gardening class will meet at 11 a.m. Aug. 15. The class will discus what to plant for a fall harvest and ways to preserve items from the garden. No registration is needed.

The library will be open during fair week with the exception of being closed on Aug. 23. Regular hours for the library are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Fall programming with begin in September. Keep an eye out for more information.

Feel free to call the library with any questions at 937-692-8484. Patrons can check out the library website at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org, find it on Facebook and follow on Twitter.