Driver injured in crash on 127

DARKE COUNTY – An accident during the 127 yard sales ended with one female driver being transported to the hospital for her injuries.

At approximately 11 a.m. Saturday, emergency personnel from Ansonia Fire and Rescue as well as deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to U.S. Route 127 in the area of the Annie Oakley Restaurant in regards to an accident with possible injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a black Dodge Caliber driven by a female was traveling southbound when it failed to stop and collided with a blue Mercedes SUV occupied by a driver and passenger, both female, who had stopped to oncoming traffic to make a turn into the parking area of the restaurant and flea market area.

Both the driver and passenger of the blue Mercedes were treated at the scene but refused transport. The driver of the black Dodge Caliber was transported to Wayne Healthcare by Ansonia Rescue for her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

