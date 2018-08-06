Greenville Eagles gives to the Friends of Bear’s Mill

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Fraternal Order of the Eagles recently gave donations to the Friends of Bear’s Mill and five other nonprofit organizations.

The donations come from their Charitable Bingo Funds.

The Friends of Bear’s Mill, a non-profit organization, said it is very appreciative of the generosity shown by the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

After purchasing the Mill from Terry and Julie Clark, the Friends of Bear’s Mill said it has been challenged to continue to preserve it. The money will be used toward an assessment to repair the sluice under the Mill. Once the assessment is complete, the group will have a true sense of what it will cost to protect this historical landmark.

Donations from individuals and organizations help make this possible.

The Greenville Eagles is a fraternal organization that supports its youth, seniors and community through donations and activities. Membership is open to the public. Applications can be requested at the Eagles: FOE 2177, 113 E. Third St.

The Eagles also gave donations to Empowering Darke County Youth, The Annie Oakley Festival Committee, Main Street Greenville, Boys and Girls Club of Greenville and Greenville Instrument Boosters.

The Annie Oakley Festival Committee donation will be used for the 2018 Annie Oakley Festival.