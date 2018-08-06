Greenville Eagles gives back to the community

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Fraternal Order of the Eagles recently gave donations to six nonprofit organizations.

The donations come from their Charitable Bingo Funds. The funds will be used to promote the community, local youth and Darke County history. Among the recipients were Main Street Greenville, The Boys and Girls Club of Greenville and Greenville Instrument Boosters.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and growth in historic downtown Greenville. The organization is responsible for coordinating First Fridays, the Downtown Greenville Farmers’ Market, the Hometown Holiday Horse Parade and many other downtown events. In addition to events, Main Street Greenville provides marketing support to downtown businesses and seeks to attract entrepreneurs to Greenville’s traditional commercial district.

The Boys and Girls Club of Greenville thanked the FOE No. 2177 for its support once again. The Boys and Girls Club is a non-profit organization that strives to maintain a safe, healthy and well supervised environment for boys and girls ages 7-15 to enjoy social time, games, crafts, multipurpose activities, learning life skills and learning self-awareness. These funds will be used to continue with updates in the weight room, woodshop and kitchenette.

Greenville Instrument Boosters help provide band and orchestra instruments for use by the music departments in Greenville City Schools.

The Greenville Eagles is a fraternal organization that supports its youth, seniors and community through donations and activities. Membership is open to the public. Applications can be requested at the Eagles: FOE 2177, 113 E. Third St.

The Eagles also gave donations to the Annie Oakley Festival Committee, Empowering Darke County Youth and Friends of Bear’s Mill.