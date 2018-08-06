Versailles FFA members named national FFA proficiency finalists

VERSAILLES – The national FFA announced it proficiency finalists on Friday, and Versailles FFA has Toby George, Jamie Hart, Aaron Knapke and Jacob Wuebker named as national FFA proficiency finalists.

George is a fifth-year member of Versailles FFA and will be a senior this fall. He is a national FFA proficiency finalist in Diversified Livestock Proficiency Award Area. George is the son of Greg and Holli George. His SAE was job placement at Wuebker Farms LLC in which he worked more than 2,300 hours the past three years. He has assisted with many aspects of swine and dairy steer operation including bedding, feeding, sorting and processing dairy steers and assisting with vaccinations, breeding, feeding, bait stations, power washing and barn maintenance. George earned the opportunity to have his application sent to the national FFA after placing first in Ohio.

Hart is a 2018 graduate of Versailles High School and is a national FFA proficiency finalist in Ag Communications. She is the daughter Dan and Kari Hart. Her SAE consist of working at the WTGR radio station. Hart has worked more than 361 hours this past year at the Tiger as the farm news director. She is responsible for gathering, writing and recording agriculture stories and gathering the markets. Hart earned the opportunity to have her application sent to the national FFA after placing first in Ohio.

Knapke is a 2018 graduate of Versailles High School and is a national FFA proficiency finalist in Poultry Production. He is the son of Terry and Kay Knapke. His SAE consist of working at Knapke Poultry Farms. Knapke has worked more than 6,800 hours the past four years. His responsibilities include feeding, packing eggs, maintenance of equipment, building new poultry barn, biosecurity practices, rodent control, handling manure and spreading manure. Knapke earned the opportunity to have his application sent to the national FFA after placing first in Ohio.

Wuebker is a fifth-year member of Versailles FFA and will be a senior this fall. He is a national FFA proficiency finalist in Swine Placement. He is the son of Jeff and Dena Wuebker. His SAE is job placement at Wuebker Farms LLC in which he has worked more than 1,200 hours the past three years. Wuebker has worked with many aspects of swine operation including assisting with vaccinations, breeding, feeding, bait stations, power washing and barn maintenance. Wuebker earned the opportunity to have his application sent to the national FFA after placing first in Ohio.

Each state is allowed to submit one proficiency award application for each of 49 proficiency award areas to the national FFA for ranking. A panel of judges at the national FFA evaluates the applications and name the top four proficiency finalist as well as gold, silver and bronze finalist in each 49 award areas.

The 20-page proficiency application that George, Hart, Knapke and Wuebker submitted included goals, plans of practices, resume, pictures, letters of recommendations, financial records and hour documentation. George, Hart, Knapke and Wuebker go through an interview at the National FFA Convention in late October with the final placing being announced at the 91st annual National FFA Convention. Each finalist will receive a $500 check from their sponsors along with the national FFA proficiency winner in each 49 areas will receive an additional $500. The 2018 applications submitted ended with the 2017 calendar year record books.

Also, Versailles FFA Chapter was named a Three Star National FFA Chapter, which is the highest ranking from national FFA.