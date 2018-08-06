Mensa to offer admission test

KETTERING – Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the international high IQ society, will hold an admission testing session from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Kettering-Moraine Branch Library at 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering.

Test takers should arrive about 15-20 minutes prior to testing to complete registration. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated once testing has started. Each test taker must have a photo ID and the $60 testing fee, which is charged by the national Mensa office to cover expenses of the testing program including purchasing the right to use the copyrighted test.

Those who score in the top 2 percent of the general population on either of two tests of logic and deductive reasoning are eligible for Mensa membership. The test is open to anyone age 14 and older, but parental permission is required for those ages 14-17. The test American Mensa administers is not normed and validated for persons under 14. Applicants of any age also can use prior evidence from a wide variety of other standardized IQ tests to qualify. Mensa also has a culture-fair, language-neutral test given by individual appointment for candidates whose first language is not English.

Dayton Area Mensa has members from elementary school age through early 90s. Mensa members come from all walks of life, races, faiths and ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds. They include engineers, homemakers, teachers, military personnel, actors, athletes, mechanics, students and CEOs and have a wide variety of interests. They all share one common trait – high intelligence. The Dayton chapter has more than 200 members in the greater Dayton-Springfield-Middletown area and regularly organizes lunch and dinner groups, games nights, pub crawls, movie nights, gifted youth activities and visits to various educational, cultural and just plain fun events around the area.

For additional information or to pre-register for the test, contact testing@dayton.us.mensa.org or call 937-546-7885. Preregistration is encouraged. Also see Dayton Area Mensa’s website at www.dayton.us.mensa.org.