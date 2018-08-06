Darke County Foundation awards Versailles grads

The Steven Stucke Scholarship Fund awarded $1,000-$2,000 scholarships to two Versailles High School graduates pursuing agriculture-related degrees. Pictured (l-r) are Isaac Gehret, donors Melvin and Mary Ann Stucke, and Tessa Tyo.
Courtesy photo
Recipients of $1,000 Versailles Masonic Lodge Scholarships are (l-r) Kyle Wuebker and Kylie Lyons.
Courtesy photo
Recipients of $1,500 Schipfer Family Scholarships for two-year degrees (l-r) are Noah Richard, Hailey McEldowney, Elizabeth Didier and Mallory George.
Courtesy photo
Versailles High School graduates received $29,000 in scholarships from the Darke County Foundation. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Kari Mangen, Lauren Durham, Amber Barga, Cassie Parsons, (second row, l-r) Kyle Wuebker, Elizabeth Didier, Faith Wilker, Kylie Lyons, Isaac Gehret, (third row, l-r) Hailey McEldowney, Ellen Peters, Mallory George, Danielle Winner, Tessa Tyo, Dana Rose, (top row, l-r) Adam Gehret, George Grow, Keaton McEldowney, Kurtis Rutschilling, A.J. Ahrens, Noah Richard and Noah Waymire. Not pictured is Kami McEldowney.
Courtesy photo
VERSAILLES – The Darke County Foundation will award more than $160,000 in scholarships to more than 100 Darke County students during 2018.
Graduates from Versailles High School are recipients of $29,000 of these funds.
The following 2018 VHS graduates will receive between $500 and $2,000: A.J. Ahrens, Amber Barga, Elizabeth Didier, Lauren Durham, Adam Gehret, Isaac Gehret, Mallory George, George Grow, Kylie Lyons, Kari Mangen, Hailey McEldowney, Kami McEldowney, Keaton McEldowney, Cassie Parsons, Ellen Peters, Noah Richard, Dana Rose, Kurtis Rutschilling, Tessa Tyo, Noah Waymire, Faith Wilker, Danielle Winner and Kyle Wuebker.
Foundation funds providing scholarships for Versailles students are: Harold and Betty Brewer Fund; DAR-Fort GreeneVille Fund; Millie Kiger Dunaway Art Fund; John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund; Norton 4-H Fund; Schipfer Family Fund, Steven Stucke Fund; Howard Trump Art Fund; Versailles Masonic Lodge Fund and Matthew Wuebker Fund.
The Darke County Foundation receives, manages and distributes charitable gifts for the benefit of the community.
For information, call 548-4673 or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org.
