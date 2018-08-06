Darke County Foundation awards Versailles grads

VERSAILLES – The Darke County Foundation will award more than $160,000 in scholarships to more than 100 Darke County students during 2018.

Graduates from Versailles High School are recipients of $29,000 of these funds.

The following 2018 VHS graduates will receive between $500 and $2,000: A.J. Ahrens, Amber Barga, Elizabeth Didier, Lauren Durham, Adam Gehret, Isaac Gehret, Mallory George, George Grow, Kylie Lyons, Kari Mangen, Hailey McEldowney, Kami McEldowney, Keaton McEldowney, Cassie Parsons, Ellen Peters, Noah Richard, Dana Rose, Kurtis Rutschilling, Tessa Tyo, Noah Waymire, Faith Wilker, Danielle Winner and Kyle Wuebker.

Foundation funds providing scholarships for Versailles students are: Harold and Betty Brewer Fund; DAR-Fort GreeneVille Fund; Millie Kiger Dunaway Art Fund; John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund; Norton 4-H Fund; Schipfer Family Fund, Steven Stucke Fund; Howard Trump Art Fund; Versailles Masonic Lodge Fund and Matthew Wuebker Fund.

The Darke County Foundation receives, manages and distributes charitable gifts for the benefit of the community.

For information, call 548-4673 or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org.