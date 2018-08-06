Lehman Catholic High School students awarded scholarships totaling $64,000

SIDNEY – The annual Lehman Catholic Scholarship Reception was held at Lehman Catholic High School in the Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Chapel on Wednesday.
More than 100 people gathered for a celebration bringing together Lehman Catholic student recipients of named scholarships and the donors who make it possible. Donors and students met with one another, sharing their Lehman bond and the ways that scholarships have affected both of their lives.
This year 57 Lehman Catholic students were awarded scholarships totaling $64,000. This is only made possible because of the generosity of scholarship donors and their shared commitment to the Lehman Catholic family.
The following named scholarships awarded individual scholarships of $500-$1,500 to student recipients:
The Clifton Alexander Scholarship
The Edward & Betty Carity Scholarship
The Carol Wesbecher Covault ’56 Scholarship
Learn Live Love LEHMAN Scholarship
The Richard & Harriet Frantz Scholarship
The Gigandet High School Scholarship
The Frank A. Gilardi & Julie l. Raterman Gilardi Scholarship
The James & Jean Hartzell Family Scholarship
The Patrick Michael Pudlewski Memorial Scholarship
The Scott Family Scholarship
The Norm & Jean Smith Family Scholarship
The Ann Vondenhuevel Scholarship
The Dilworth Family Scholarship
Catholic Education Fund
The following students were awarded scholarships for the 2018-19 academic year:
Class of 2019
Grace Brandt
Mackenzie Bricker
Logan Bunker
Kiera Burns
Hannah Giguere
Malorie Hussy
Ann Pannapara
Jacquelyn Schemmel
Kaila Sims
Aaron Topp
Brieanna Werling
Class of 2020
Mikkel Alvarez
R.J. Bertini
Elijah Jock
Kirstyn Lee
Emma Nees
Brendan O’Leary
Abigail Schutt
Heidi Schutt
Class of 2021
Emily Bornhorst
Luke Burkhardt
Alexandra Casillas
Dominic Casto
Noelle Dexter
Ella Gover
Sophie Ratermann
Carianna Rindler
Class of 2022
Brock Bostick
Sophia braun
Carissa Edwards
Meghan Chamberlin
Christian Clouse
Taylor Cooper
Matthew DeNise
Ariana Gover
Molly Greene
James Holthaus
Andrea Hughes
Michael McFarland
Colleen O’Leary
Sophis Pickerel
Samuel Range
Taylor Reinke
Kathryn Stewart
Heidi Toner
Macie Verdier
Brenden Werling
Elaina Young
Lehman Catholic High School is the only state-chartered, Roman-Catholic comprehensive institution that provides secondary education for the students of Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami and Shelby counties in West Central Ohio. The school is dual accredited by the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement and the Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association.