Lehman Catholic High School students awarded scholarships totaling $64,000

SIDNEY – The annual Lehman Catholic Scholarship Reception was held at Lehman Catholic High School in the Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Chapel on Wednesday.

More than 100 people gathered for a celebration bringing together Lehman Catholic student recipients of named scholarships and the donors who make it possible. Donors and students met with one another, sharing their Lehman bond and the ways that scholarships have affected both of their lives.

This year 57 Lehman Catholic students were awarded scholarships totaling $64,000. This is only made possible because of the generosity of scholarship donors and their shared commitment to the Lehman Catholic family.

The following named scholarships awarded individual scholarships of $500-$1,500 to student recipients:

The Clifton Alexander Scholarship

The Edward & Betty Carity Scholarship

The Carol Wesbecher Covault ’56 Scholarship

Learn Live Love LEHMAN Scholarship

The Richard & Harriet Frantz Scholarship

The Gigandet High School Scholarship

The Frank A. Gilardi & Julie l. Raterman Gilardi Scholarship

The James & Jean Hartzell Family Scholarship

The Patrick Michael Pudlewski Memorial Scholarship

The Scott Family Scholarship

The Norm & Jean Smith Family Scholarship

The Ann Vondenhuevel Scholarship

The Dilworth Family Scholarship

Catholic Education Fund

The following students were awarded scholarships for the 2018-19 academic year:

Class of 2019

Grace Brandt

Mackenzie Bricker

Logan Bunker

Kiera Burns

Hannah Giguere

Malorie Hussy

Ann Pannapara

Jacquelyn Schemmel

Kaila Sims

Aaron Topp

Brieanna Werling

Class of 2020

Mikkel Alvarez

R.J. Bertini

Elijah Jock

Kirstyn Lee

Emma Nees

Brendan O’Leary

Abigail Schutt

Heidi Schutt

Class of 2021

Emily Bornhorst

Luke Burkhardt

Alexandra Casillas

Dominic Casto

Noelle Dexter

Ella Gover

Sophie Ratermann

Carianna Rindler

Class of 2022

Brock Bostick

Sophia braun

Carissa Edwards

Meghan Chamberlin

Christian Clouse

Taylor Cooper

Matthew DeNise

Ariana Gover

Molly Greene

James Holthaus

Andrea Hughes

Michael McFarland

Colleen O’Leary

Sophis Pickerel

Samuel Range

Taylor Reinke

Kathryn Stewart

Heidi Toner

Macie Verdier

Brenden Werling

Elaina Young

Lehman Catholic High School is the only state-chartered, Roman-Catholic comprehensive institution that provides secondary education for the students of Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami and Shelby counties in West Central Ohio. The school is dual accredited by the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement and the Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association.