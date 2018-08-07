Partners in Care plan entertainment for Darke County Fair Gazebo

DARKE COUNTY – Partners in Care of Darke County will sponsor entertainment in the Gazebo throughout the 2018 Darke County Fair.

Each act will perform from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Gazebo on the Darke County Fairgrounds.

“We help support each other and help support the community,” Oakley Place Community Relations Manager Sandy Baker said.

Union City Center of Hope will sponsor Ken Band on Aug. 17.

Village Green will present Norm Schlecty on Aug. 18.

Brookdale Greenville will host Deb & Ray on Aug. 20.

Versailles Health Care Center will present Ken & Mary on Aug. 21.

Oakley Place/State of the Heart Care will sponsor Splitting Image on Aug. 22.

Brethren Retirement Community will host Harmony on Aug. 23.

Rest Haven Nursing Home will host the Aug. 24 performance.

Aug. 25 is left open as a make-up date for a performance in the event of rain during the fair week.

Partners in Care of Darke County will sponsor entertainment during the Darke County Fair. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Christena Sharp of State of the Heart Hospice, Jamie Welch of Rest Haven, Jessica Hester of Village Green, Renee McGhee of JAG Healthcare, Sandy Baker of Oakley Place, (back row, l-r) Tina McClanahan of Brookdale Greenville and Jan Teaford of Brethren Retirement Community. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_Partners-in-Care-WEB.jpg Partners in Care of Darke County will sponsor entertainment during the Darke County Fair. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Christena Sharp of State of the Heart Hospice, Jamie Welch of Rest Haven, Jessica Hester of Village Green, Renee McGhee of JAG Healthcare, Sandy Baker of Oakley Place, (back row, l-r) Tina McClanahan of Brookdale Greenville and Jan Teaford of Brethren Retirement Community. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4312. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

