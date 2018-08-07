Silvertones to perform at Darke County Singles Group dance

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Singles Group will host a singles dance on Aug. 25.

The dance will be from 8 to 11 p.m. Aug. 25 at the VFW Post 7262 Ballroom, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville.

The Silvertones band will provide the music for guests’ dancing and listening pleasure. This popular five-piece group from Preble County performs a wide variety of music including classic rock, country, blues and more.

The dance is open to the public, singles 21 and older. Admission is $6.

For more information, call or text Phyllis at 937-901-3969.